Controversy and Arrests in Maharashtra Minister Harassment Case

A woman has been detained for allegedly extorting Rs 3 crore to settle harassment accusations against Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Gore. The arrest by the local crime branch comes amid political uproar, with the Opposition demanding the minister's resignation despite his earlier acquittal.

Gore, a rural development minister and BJP leader, was accused in 2017 under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, but a court acquitted him in 2019. The case now sees new controversy as the woman was caught accepting Rs 1 crore of the demanded amount.

Further complicating the matter, journalist Tushar Kharat has been arrested for allegedly attempting a Rs 5 crore extortion from Gore. The political landscape heats up with questions regarding the financial transactions and the breach of privilege motions involving key political figures.

