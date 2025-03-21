Major Drug Bust: Odisha Police Seize Rs 26 Lakh Worth of Brown Sugar

The Odisha Police executed a significant drug bust on Friday, seizing brown sugar valued at Rs 26 lakh in Balasore district and arresting an individual, as confirmed by an officer.

Following a tip-off, police intercepted a man near the West Bengal-Odisha border carrying 260 gm of brown sugar. The contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 26 lakh, according to the officer's report.

The Superintendent of Police, Balasore, Raj Prasad, stated that the investigation is ongoing to dismantle the network of drug peddlers involved. The accused has a criminal background with two cases against him, while his father faces four similar charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)