Major Drug Bust: Odisha Police Seize Rs 26 Lakh Worth of Brown Sugar

Odisha Police seized brown sugar valued at Rs 26 lakh in Balasore district, apprehending one individual in the process. The man was captured near the West Bengal-Odisha border, holding 260 gm of the contraband. Authorities are investigating further to dismantle a wider drug peddling network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Police executed a significant drug bust on Friday, seizing brown sugar valued at Rs 26 lakh in Balasore district and arresting an individual, as confirmed by an officer.

Following a tip-off, police intercepted a man near the West Bengal-Odisha border carrying 260 gm of brown sugar. The contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 26 lakh, according to the officer's report.

The Superintendent of Police, Balasore, Raj Prasad, stated that the investigation is ongoing to dismantle the network of drug peddlers involved. The accused has a criminal background with two cases against him, while his father faces four similar charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

