Three Arrested in Jammu & Kathua for Anti-National Activities

Police in Jammu and Kashmir have made a significant move by arresting three individuals under the Public Safety Act. These arrests, involving separate incidents in the districts of Jammu and Kathua, highlight the ongoing efforts to curb anti-national activities in the region.

In Kathua, authorities apprehended Ghulam Haider and Mohd Saleem, both labeled as habitual offenders. Their consistent involvement in illegal activities prompted local police to submit comprehensive dossiers leading to their detainment. Officials have classified their actions as threats to district stability, which resulted in detention orders being swiftly issued by the district magistrate. The men were subsequently transferred to jails located in Udhampur and Jammu.

In a related event, Jammu police detained notorious criminal Happy Choudhary, known by the alias 'Guggli', from the Hakkal village. With a criminal record involving violent offenses like stabbing and possession of illicit arms, Choudhary's apprehension is part of a broader strategy to sustain law and order in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)