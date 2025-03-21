Left Menu

Three Arrested in Jammu & Kathua for Anti-National Activities

Three individuals were arrested under the Public Safety Act in the Jammu and Kathua districts for alleged involvement in criminal and anti-national activities. The accused were detained based on dossiers prepared by the police, aimed at ensuring public safety and maintaining order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:20 IST
Three Arrested in Jammu & Kathua for Anti-National Activities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Jammu and Kashmir have made a significant move by arresting three individuals under the Public Safety Act. These arrests, involving separate incidents in the districts of Jammu and Kathua, highlight the ongoing efforts to curb anti-national activities in the region.

In Kathua, authorities apprehended Ghulam Haider and Mohd Saleem, both labeled as habitual offenders. Their consistent involvement in illegal activities prompted local police to submit comprehensive dossiers leading to their detainment. Officials have classified their actions as threats to district stability, which resulted in detention orders being swiftly issued by the district magistrate. The men were subsequently transferred to jails located in Udhampur and Jammu.

In a related event, Jammu police detained notorious criminal Happy Choudhary, known by the alias 'Guggli', from the Hakkal village. With a criminal record involving violent offenses like stabbing and possession of illicit arms, Choudhary's apprehension is part of a broader strategy to sustain law and order in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025