Venezuela Denies Gang Ties in U.S. Deportations

Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello has refuted claims that over 200 deportees to a Salvadoran prison were linked to the Tren de Aragua gang. He addressed the issue in a podcast shared on his Telegram channel, citing media-disclosed lists that offer no evidence of such affiliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced on Friday that none of the over 200 deportees sent to a Salvadoran prison are affiliated with the notorious Tren de Aragua gang, contrary to accusations made by U.S. authorities.

Cabello made these remarks during an appearance on a podcast, where he specifically addressed allegations circulating in both U.S. and Venezuelan media. He referenced a list of names published, claiming there is no substantive link between the deportees and the criminal organization.

The minister's comments aim to discredit claims that the deportees are part of the Venezuelan gang, which has been a focal point in international discussions about crime and immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

