Venezuela Denies Gang Ties in U.S. Deportations

Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced on Friday that none of the over 200 deportees sent to a Salvadoran prison are affiliated with the notorious Tren de Aragua gang, contrary to accusations made by U.S. authorities.

Cabello made these remarks during an appearance on a podcast, where he specifically addressed allegations circulating in both U.S. and Venezuelan media. He referenced a list of names published, claiming there is no substantive link between the deportees and the criminal organization.

The minister's comments aim to discredit claims that the deportees are part of the Venezuelan gang, which has been a focal point in international discussions about crime and immigration.

