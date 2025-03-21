Traffic Resumes at Khanauri as Farmers Protest Site Cleared

Traffic resumed at the Khanauri protest site on Friday, marking the end of over a year-long closure at the Punjab-Haryana border. This development follows the removal of barricades that had been set up to block the passage of protesting farmers heading towards Delhi.

The move comes a day after police in Punjab and Haryana dismantled roadblocks at other protest sites, including at the Shambhu border, following a clampdown on protesting farmers. On Thursday, officers had detained several farmer leaders and dismantled temporary structures set up by the activists.

The escalating tensions saw protests erupt across multiple locations in Punjab, with farmers expressing anger over the government's decision to detain their leaders and remove the protest encampments. Traffic movement on key routes like the Shambhu-Ambala and Sangrur-Jind roads has now resumed after being blocked for more than a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)