Amid intensifying hostilities in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces advanced, targeting critical infrastructure, including the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, a vital cancer treatment center. Israeli leaders have committed to escalating operations until Hamas releases all hostages.

The hospital, accused by Israel of harboring militants, was destroyed, drawing international outcry, especially from Turkey, one of its sponsors. Human rights groups and U.N. experts condemned the attack, accusing Israel of systematically dismantling Gaza's healthcare system.

In response to the renewed conflict, Israel intensified military activities and warned Palestinian civilians to evacuate targeted areas. This escalation coincides with Israeli political turbulence, as tension rises over domestic security policies following the October 2023 Hamas attack.

