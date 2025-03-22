Left Menu

Conflict Escalates: Destruction of Gaza's Lifeline Cancer Hospital

Israeli forces intensified their offensive in Gaza, targeting a key cancer hospital amid ongoing hostilities with Hamas. The hospital's destruction sparked international condemnation and highlighted the humanitarian toll of the conflict, as Israel aims to reclaim territory and secure the release of remaining hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-03-2025 04:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 04:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Amid intensifying hostilities in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces advanced, targeting critical infrastructure, including the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, a vital cancer treatment center. Israeli leaders have committed to escalating operations until Hamas releases all hostages.

The hospital, accused by Israel of harboring militants, was destroyed, drawing international outcry, especially from Turkey, one of its sponsors. Human rights groups and U.N. experts condemned the attack, accusing Israel of systematically dismantling Gaza's healthcare system.

In response to the renewed conflict, Israel intensified military activities and warned Palestinian civilians to evacuate targeted areas. This escalation coincides with Israeli political turbulence, as tension rises over domestic security policies following the October 2023 Hamas attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

