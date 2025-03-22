Global News Highlights: A World in Transition

In a series of pressing global events, U.S. immigration officials have asked Cornell student Momodou Taal to surrender, following his participation in pro-Palestinian protests, marking early steps towards deportation. The move has sparked legal battles and discussions around immigration policies and students' rights.

The global travel industry faced a major hiccup when Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, resumed flights after a powerful fire at a nearby substation disrupted power, causing worldwide chaos. Efforts by Heathrow teams have been relentless as they endeavor to restore normalcy for stranded passengers.

Elsewhere, tensions in Turkey rise with growing protests against the detention of Istanbul's mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, intensifying civil unrest under President Erdogan's regime. Other noteworthy global developments include calls for a Gaza ceasefire, U.S. border policy changes, and Pope Francis's health updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)