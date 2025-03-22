Left Menu

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

The Trump administration terminated a contract providing legal assistance to migrant children without guardians, raising fears they'll face immigration court unrepresented. The Acacia Center for Justice’s role in aiding 26,000 minors ends, though legal orientation continues. Concerns mount over the vulnerable position of these unaccompanied children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2025 05:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 05:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has decided to discontinue a contract that ensures legal aid for unaccompanied migrant children, sparking concerns about their ability to navigate the U.S. immigration system unrepresented. The contract with the Acacia Center for Justice, which provided legal support for minors under 18 through a crucial network, has been largely terminated.

Although Acacia's legal orientation clinics will proceed, the removal of direct legal representation for approximately 26,000 children has alarmed advocates. Ailin Buigues, who leads Acacia's unaccompanied minors program, emphasized the precarious situation these children face, as deportation cases lack the same legal representation rights as criminal courts.

The termination comes just days before the contract renewal date of March 29. The Department of Health and Human Services reversed a similar decision earlier but has now cited "Government's convenience" for the termination. Amid worries of a systemic breakdown, providers like Amica vow to assist as many children as possible while challenging the termination.

