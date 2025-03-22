Left Menu

Border Tensions Flare: Israeli Strikes and Lebanese Rocket Launches Threaten Ceasefire

Israeli artillery and airstrikes targeted southern Lebanon following intercepted rockets, threatening a fragile truce with Hezbollah. The conflict, sparked by cross-border tensions, saw casualties on both sides, with Israeli forces aiming at Hezbollah strongholds. The UN and Lebanese authorities warned against further escalation, urging adherence to ceasefire terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:31 IST
Border Tensions Flare: Israeli Strikes and Lebanese Rocket Launches Threaten Ceasefire
Representative Image

Recent tensions at the Israeli-Lebanese border have escalated significantly after Israel launched artillery and airstrikes into southern Lebanon. The Israeli military's action was held in response to rockets allegedly fired over the border, sparking fears over the stability of the ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has denied involvement in the rocket attacks, maintaining its commitment to the truce. This incident marks a notable breakdown in regional stability, with Israel launching a preemptive strike against what it described as 'dozens of terror targets' in Lebanese territory.

The United Nations and Lebanese officials have warned about the potentially severe repercussions of further escalation. The ceasefire terms, involving disarmament and troop withdrawal, have been under scrutiny with accusations of violations from both sides, raising concerns of renewed conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025