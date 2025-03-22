Border Tensions Flare: Israeli Strikes and Lebanese Rocket Launches Threaten Ceasefire

Recent tensions at the Israeli-Lebanese border have escalated significantly after Israel launched artillery and airstrikes into southern Lebanon. The Israeli military's action was held in response to rockets allegedly fired over the border, sparking fears over the stability of the ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has denied involvement in the rocket attacks, maintaining its commitment to the truce. This incident marks a notable breakdown in regional stability, with Israel launching a preemptive strike against what it described as 'dozens of terror targets' in Lebanese territory.

The United Nations and Lebanese officials have warned about the potentially severe repercussions of further escalation. The ceasefire terms, involving disarmament and troop withdrawal, have been under scrutiny with accusations of violations from both sides, raising concerns of renewed conflicts.

