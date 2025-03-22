Delhi Assembly Embraces Digital Transition with NeVA Adoption
The Delhi Assembly has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Delhi government to implement the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), making it the 28th legislature to do so. NeVA aims to digitize legislative procedures, enhance efficiency, and promote a paperless work environment.
The Delhi Assembly took a significant step towards modernization on Saturday by signing a tripartite agreement with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Delhi government for the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).
In a signing ceremony attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, the Memorandum of Understanding marked Delhi's commitment to a paperless legislative system.
As the 28th legislature to adopt NeVA, the Assembly aims to streamline workflows and empower MLAs with digital tools, ensuring transparency and sustainability in legislative processes.
