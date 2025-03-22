Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Embraces Digital Transition with NeVA Adoption

The Delhi Assembly has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Delhi government to implement the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), making it the 28th legislature to do so. NeVA aims to digitize legislative procedures, enhance efficiency, and promote a paperless work environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:23 IST
The Delhi Assembly took a significant step towards modernization on Saturday by signing a tripartite agreement with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Delhi government for the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

In a signing ceremony attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, the Memorandum of Understanding marked Delhi's commitment to a paperless legislative system.

As the 28th legislature to adopt NeVA, the Assembly aims to streamline workflows and empower MLAs with digital tools, ensuring transparency and sustainability in legislative processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

