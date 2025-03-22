Delhi Assembly Embraces Digital Transition with NeVA Adoption

The Delhi Assembly took a significant step towards modernization on Saturday by signing a tripartite agreement with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Delhi government for the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

In a signing ceremony attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, the Memorandum of Understanding marked Delhi's commitment to a paperless legislative system.

As the 28th legislature to adopt NeVA, the Assembly aims to streamline workflows and empower MLAs with digital tools, ensuring transparency and sustainability in legislative processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)