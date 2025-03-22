Orthodox Jewish Passenger's Harrowing Account: Bathroom Incident Sparks Federal Lawsuit

In a sensational case that has taken to the federal courts, Yisroel Liebb, an Orthodox Jewish passenger from New Jersey, is filing a lawsuit against United Airlines and the US Department of Homeland Security. The complaint centers around an unusual incident aboard a flight from Tulum, Mexico, to Houston, where Liebb alleges he was forcibly removed from the airplane bathroom by a United pilot while suffering from constipation, leading to his public humiliation.

According to the lawsuit, after spending an extended period in the lavatory on January 28, Liebb was subjected to a forceful ejection by the pilot, leading to exposure in front of other passengers. Liebb, accompanied by fellow traveler Jacob Sebbag, reported that the situation escalated upon landing in Houston, where they were detained, searched, and ultimately missed their connecting flight to New York City.

United Airlines has refrained from commenting on the ongoing lawsuit, and the Department of Homeland Security, along with legal representatives for the involved parties, have yet to respond. The incident raises serious concerns regarding passenger rights and the treatment of individuals based on their religious beliefs, as detailed by the allegations of faith-based derogatory remarks by officials involved.

