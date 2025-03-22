Left Menu

Orthodox Jewish Passenger's Harrowing Account: Bathroom Incident Sparks Federal Lawsuit

An Orthodox Jewish passenger, Yisroel Liebb, has filed a lawsuit against United Airlines and the Department of Homeland Security, alleging wrongful treatment during a flight. The suit claims a pilot forcibly removed Liebb from the bathroom, exposing him inappropriately and later detaining him unlawfully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:24 IST
Orthodox Jewish Passenger's Harrowing Account: Bathroom Incident Sparks Federal Lawsuit
Passenger

In a sensational case that has taken to the federal courts, Yisroel Liebb, an Orthodox Jewish passenger from New Jersey, is filing a lawsuit against United Airlines and the US Department of Homeland Security. The complaint centers around an unusual incident aboard a flight from Tulum, Mexico, to Houston, where Liebb alleges he was forcibly removed from the airplane bathroom by a United pilot while suffering from constipation, leading to his public humiliation.

According to the lawsuit, after spending an extended period in the lavatory on January 28, Liebb was subjected to a forceful ejection by the pilot, leading to exposure in front of other passengers. Liebb, accompanied by fellow traveler Jacob Sebbag, reported that the situation escalated upon landing in Houston, where they were detained, searched, and ultimately missed their connecting flight to New York City.

United Airlines has refrained from commenting on the ongoing lawsuit, and the Department of Homeland Security, along with legal representatives for the involved parties, have yet to respond. The incident raises serious concerns regarding passenger rights and the treatment of individuals based on their religious beliefs, as detailed by the allegations of faith-based derogatory remarks by officials involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025