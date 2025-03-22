Tensions in Israel: U.S. Embassy Issues Cautionary Alert Amid Escalating Conflict

The United States embassy in Israel has issued a stark warning to American citizens, advising them to steer clear of large gatherings and to be ready to seek shelter in light of rising tensions in the region.

The embassy's alert, available on its website, described the security situation as 'complex' and subject to rapid change, urging citizens to remain vigilant.

This caution was announced simultaneously with the Israeli military's operations against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, following a series of cross-border rocket interceptions and large protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial efforts to remove the head of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)