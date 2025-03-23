Protests Erupt in Israel Over Shin Bet Chief's Dismissal Amid Gaza Conflict

Thousands took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday, protesting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service, amid escalated conflict in Gaza.

This decision, which Netanyahu attributes to lost confidence in Bar, fueled three days of demonstrations and drew criticism suggesting it undermines the pillars of Israel's democracy. In response, the nation's Supreme Court intervened with an injunction temporarily halting Bar's dismissal.

The conflict in Gaza resumed this week, breaking a ceasefire and complicating efforts for a hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas. Protesters expressed fears for the safety of hostages and dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's government strategies, citing a failure to achieve its objectives in Gaza.

