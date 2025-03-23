Constipation Crisis: Orthodox Jewish Passenger Faces Discrimination On United Flight

In an unsettling incident aboard a United Airlines flight from Tulum, Mexico, to Houston, an Orthodox Jewish passenger reports he was forcibly removed from a bathroom while dealing with constipation, sparking a lawsuit against the airline and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The passenger, identified as Yisroel Liebb from New Jersey, alleges that the pilot's actions left him exposed to other travelers and led to an uncomfortable legal aftermath.

According to the federal lawsuit filed in Manhattan, the flight attendant initially asked another passenger, Jacob Sebbag, to check on Liebb after he spent 20 minutes in the restroom. The situation escalated when the pilot forcibly broke the door lock and pulled Liebb out, exposing him to nearby passengers and making discriminatory remarks.

Upon landing in Houston, Liebb and Sebbag were reportedly detained by Customs and Border Protection officers, who handcuffed them and denied them their rights, causing them to miss their connecting flight to New York City. While United Airlines booked them on a later flight free of charge, Liebb argues that his financial losses include hotel stays and meals due to the delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)