Curfew Lifted in Nagpur: City Recovers After Violent Clashes
Curfew in Nagpur was lifted on Sunday, six days after violence erupted over rumors of a holy relic's desecration. The incident followed VHP-led protests against Aurangzeb's tomb. Over 100 arrests were made. Officials have committed to recouping damages from rioters and enforcing strict measures against violence perpetrators.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 23-03-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 15:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Curfew in Nagpur was lifted on Sunday from the last four affected areas following violent clashes earlier in the week, according to officials.
The unrest erupted amid rumors that a sacred relic was desecrated during protests against Aurangzeb's tomb. The authorities described these rumors as baseless and mischievous.
Police have detained more than 100 individuals in connection to the violence, which led to injuries among over 30 officers. Chief Minister Fadnavis stated that damages would be reclaimed from the rioters, with potential property seizures to recover costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mystery Unfolds: Missing Tanur Girls Found in Maharashtra
Tragic Collision on Maharashtra Highway Injures Local Preacher
VHP Protests Govt Use of Temple Funds in Himachal
Maharashtra's Media Monitoring Centre: Balancing Transparency and Control
Maharashtra Govt to Enhance Financial Aid for Women: Plans Underway