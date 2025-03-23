Dramatic Capture: Sharpshooters of Kala Jathedi Gang Nabbed in Delhi

In a high-stakes operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell successfully arrested two sharpshooters from the notorious Kala Jathedi gang following a brief but intense shootout in the Chhawla area of Delhi.

Acting on intelligence about the presence of Amit Dagar, the brother of imprisoned gangster Omprakash alias Kala, and his accomplice Ankit, a police team tactically approached the location late on Saturday night, a police official reported.

Upon being cornered, the suspects opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate. Both accused sustained gunshot wounds to their legs and were promptly hospitalized. Authorities emphasize the significance of the arrests as they continue probing deeper into the gang's network and operations.

