Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Sharpshooters of Kala Jathedi Gang Nabbed in Delhi

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two members of the Kala Jathedi gang after a shootout in Chhawla. Based on a tip, law enforcement intercepted Amit Dagar and Ankit, leading to a gunfire exchange. Both suspects were wounded and apprehended, aiding ongoing investigations into the gang's activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 15:55 IST
Dramatic Capture: Sharpshooters of Kala Jathedi Gang Nabbed in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell successfully arrested two sharpshooters from the notorious Kala Jathedi gang following a brief but intense shootout in the Chhawla area of Delhi.

Acting on intelligence about the presence of Amit Dagar, the brother of imprisoned gangster Omprakash alias Kala, and his accomplice Ankit, a police team tactically approached the location late on Saturday night, a police official reported.

Upon being cornered, the suspects opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate. Both accused sustained gunshot wounds to their legs and were promptly hospitalized. Authorities emphasize the significance of the arrests as they continue probing deeper into the gang's network and operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025