Honoring Heroes: Arunachal's Commitment to Veterans

At an ex-servicemen rally in Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) paid tribute to war veterans, praising them as symbols of courage and national service.

Parnaik stressed the need for robust healthcare through the ex-servicemen contributory health scheme and emphasized the importance of skill development and employment for veterans transitioning to civilian life.

He encouraged entrepreneurship and reiterated the government's commitment to educational support, urging youth to consider army careers while reaffirming state and central support for veterans and their families.

