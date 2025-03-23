Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: Arunachal's Commitment to Veterans

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik praised war veterans for their bravery and sacrifice at a rally. He emphasized the importance of healthcare, skill development, and education for veterans and their families. The event highlighted the state's dedication to supporting military heroes and promoting youth careers in the Army.

  India

At an ex-servicemen rally in Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) paid tribute to war veterans, praising them as symbols of courage and national service.

Parnaik stressed the need for robust healthcare through the ex-servicemen contributory health scheme and emphasized the importance of skill development and employment for veterans transitioning to civilian life.

He encouraged entrepreneurship and reiterated the government's commitment to educational support, urging youth to consider army careers while reaffirming state and central support for veterans and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

