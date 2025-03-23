Dramatic Capture: Scrap Dealer Arrested Following Violent Standoff

Bobby, a 28-year-old scrap dealer accused in the rape of a young girl and the molestation of another, was apprehended following an intense encounter in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident unfolded under the Sasni police station's jurisdiction when the accused allegedly lured the two minors under the guise of buying them treats. A prompt complaint by their families led the police to launch an investigation.

Authorities arrested Bobby near Shakti Van, Hanuman Chowki, after a tip-off. During the arrest, he reportedly opened fire, resulting in police retaliating and injuring him. Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha confirmed the arrest and stated that the investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)