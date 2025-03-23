Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Scrap Dealer Arrested Following Violent Standoff

A 28-year-old scrap dealer named Bobby was arrested in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, after an encounter with police. He's accused of raping one girl and molesting another. Police, after receiving a tip-off, apprehended him, but not before a shootout led to his hospitalization. An investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:31 IST
Dramatic Capture: Scrap Dealer Arrested Following Violent Standoff
  • Country:
  • India

Bobby, a 28-year-old scrap dealer accused in the rape of a young girl and the molestation of another, was apprehended following an intense encounter in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident unfolded under the Sasni police station's jurisdiction when the accused allegedly lured the two minors under the guise of buying them treats. A prompt complaint by their families led the police to launch an investigation.

Authorities arrested Bobby near Shakti Van, Hanuman Chowki, after a tip-off. During the arrest, he reportedly opened fire, resulting in police retaliating and injuring him. Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha confirmed the arrest and stated that the investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025