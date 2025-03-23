Tragic Pursuit: Smuggler's Kick Leads to Constable's Death

A police constable tragically lost his life, and his colleague sustained injuries, in a disturbing incident involving a liquor smuggler in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra. The episode unfolded as the officers attempted to apprehend the smuggler, identified as Sanjay Shivankar, who resorted to violent measures to evade capture.

The constables, Bhagwat Giri and Ram Andhale, were on duty when they received a tip-off about an unauthorized vendor transporting liquor. Acting on this information, they pursued Shivankar, who, in an effort to escape, allegedly kicked their motorcycle, leading to a fatal accident.

Constable Giri, who was steering the bike, lost control and collided with a tree, resulting in his death on the spot. Meanwhile, Constable Andhale sustained injuries. Authorities promptly arrested Shivankar, charging him with murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and offenses under the Motor Vehicles Act.

