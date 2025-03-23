Tragic Pursuit: Smuggler's Kick Leads to Constable's Death
A police constable died, and another was injured when a liquor smuggler kicked their two-wheeler, causing a crash in Buldhana district, Maharashtra. The suspect, Sanjay Shivankar, was arrested and charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.
- Country:
- India
A police constable tragically lost his life, and his colleague sustained injuries, in a disturbing incident involving a liquor smuggler in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra. The episode unfolded as the officers attempted to apprehend the smuggler, identified as Sanjay Shivankar, who resorted to violent measures to evade capture.
The constables, Bhagwat Giri and Ram Andhale, were on duty when they received a tip-off about an unauthorized vendor transporting liquor. Acting on this information, they pursued Shivankar, who, in an effort to escape, allegedly kicked their motorcycle, leading to a fatal accident.
Constable Giri, who was steering the bike, lost control and collided with a tree, resulting in his death on the spot. Meanwhile, Constable Andhale sustained injuries. Authorities promptly arrested Shivankar, charging him with murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and offenses under the Motor Vehicles Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- police
- constable
- liquor smuggler
- accident
- Maharashtra
- crime
- arrest
- Buldhana
- Sanjay Shivankar
- death
ALSO READ
Mystery Unfolds: Missing Tanur Girls Found in Maharashtra
Community Leader Sentenced for Heinous Crimes Against Women
Dramatic Arrest in Cow Slaughter Case
Tensions Rise as Ahmadis Face Arrest Amid Sectarian Pressure
My govt changed law to introduce capital punishment for heinous crime like rape; tackling crimes against women our priority: PM Modi.