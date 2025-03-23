Left Menu

Tragedy in Sagatheda: BJP Worker Arrested for Family Shootings

A BJP worker, Yogesh Rohilla, was arrested for shooting his wife and killing three children in Sagatheda village, suspecting his wife's infidelity. His daughter and two sons died, and his wife was critically injured. Rohilla cited mental disturbance and societal pressure as motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:33 IST
  • India

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through Sagatheda village, a local BJP worker was apprehended for reportedly shooting his wife and killing his three children over suspicions of infidelity. The tragic event unfolded on Saturday when Yogesh Rohilla confessed to the heinous act, as confirmed by Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Sajwan.

The police were greeted with a somber scene upon reaching the location, where Rohilla revealed his mental turmoil stemming from his wife's suspected extramarital affair. The harrowing incident resulted in the death of his 12-year-old daughter Shraddha, and son Devansh, aged 5, at the scene, while his wife, Neha, and son Shivansh, 7, were critically injured. Tragically, Shivansh later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, and Neha was referred to a medical college for further treatment.

Following a moving funeral for the children post-autopsy, Additional Superintendent of Police Sagar Jain confirmed that a case was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after Neha's brother, Rajneesh Kumar, lodged a complaint. The police seized Rohilla's licensed pistol, used in the crime, alongside several cartridges and mobile phones, painting a grim picture of a family tragedy driven by suspicions and societal pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

