Intensified Search for Infiltrators Amid Kathua Tensions

Security operations against infiltrating terrorists in Kathua, Jammu region, have intensified. Led by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, efforts include additional commandos, drones, and sniffer dogs. The operation followed an intelligence input and is focused on a dense nursery near the International Border with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-03-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 09:30 IST
A high-intensity security operation is underway in the dense jungles of Kathua district, Jammu region, as forces pursue infiltrating terrorists. The operation, now in its second day, intensified with a strategy involving additional commando forces, drones, and sniffer dogs.

Led by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, this mission follows an intelligence tip-off about the terrorists' presence in a local 'dhok'—an enclosure within the nursery area in Sanyal village, close to the International Border with Pakistan. The operation kicked off with significant resistance, as officials reported receiving heavy fire from hiding terrorists.

The operation's backdrop includes recent terror incidents in Kathua, often a route for Pakistan-based terrorists. Despite a decline in activity in some districts, areas like Kathua have seen a spike, evident by last year's deadly attacks and this year's mysterious deaths in Billawar tehsil, raising concern among security agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

