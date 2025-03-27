Call for Independent Probe into Sensitive Signal App Discussions

On Wednesday, a prominent U.S. Senate Republican urged an independent investigation into the Trump administration officials' discussion of crucial attack plans on the Signal messaging app. This follows criticism that such discussions posed significant security risks if the sensitive information had been compromised.

Senator Roger Wicker, head of the Senate Armed Services Committee, alongside Democrat Senator Jack Reed, requested that President Trump's administration expedite an Inspector General report and provide a classified briefing on the matter. Senator Wicker emphasized the critically sensitive nature of the information involved.

The debate has seen a political divide, with a few Republicans joining Democrats in expressing concerns about the incident. In response, Trump has asserted his support for his national security team, while calls for an investigation and accountability continue from multiple fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)