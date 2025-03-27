Left Menu

Search Intensifies for Missing U.S. Soldiers in Lithuania

A search operation continues in Lithuania for four U.S. soldiers whose armored vehicle was found submerged in a training area. Despite initial reports, no confirmation of casualties exists. Both Lithuanian and U.S. forces are involved in the ongoing rescue efforts, which have spurred local and diplomatic reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 02:44 IST
Search Intensifies for Missing U.S. Soldiers in Lithuania
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The search operation for four U.S. soldiers missing in Lithuania intensified after their armored vehicle was discovered submerged in a training area, according to an announcement by the U.S. Army on Wednesday. The M88 Hercules vehicle was located, but the fate of the soldiers remains unknown, as ongoing efforts aim to uncover their whereabouts.

The troops went missing on Tuesday during a training exercise at the Pabrade training ground, near the Belarus border, where U.S. soldiers have been stationed rotating since 2019. As search and rescue operations continue, Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Kestutis Budrys assured U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio of his country's readiness to host more U.S. troops.

In an earlier statement, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte incorrectly suggested the soldiers had died, a claim later clarified by a spokesperson. Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovile Sakaliene visiting the site reaffirmed that no bodies had been found, while local officials emphasized the criticality of U.S. troops' presence in Lithuania and ongoing efforts to locate the missing soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025