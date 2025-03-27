Search Intensifies for Missing U.S. Soldiers in Lithuania
A search operation continues in Lithuania for four U.S. soldiers whose armored vehicle was found submerged in a training area. Despite initial reports, no confirmation of casualties exists. Both Lithuanian and U.S. forces are involved in the ongoing rescue efforts, which have spurred local and diplomatic reactions.
The search operation for four U.S. soldiers missing in Lithuania intensified after their armored vehicle was discovered submerged in a training area, according to an announcement by the U.S. Army on Wednesday. The M88 Hercules vehicle was located, but the fate of the soldiers remains unknown, as ongoing efforts aim to uncover their whereabouts.
The troops went missing on Tuesday during a training exercise at the Pabrade training ground, near the Belarus border, where U.S. soldiers have been stationed rotating since 2019. As search and rescue operations continue, Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Kestutis Budrys assured U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio of his country's readiness to host more U.S. troops.
In an earlier statement, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte incorrectly suggested the soldiers had died, a claim later clarified by a spokesperson. Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovile Sakaliene visiting the site reaffirmed that no bodies had been found, while local officials emphasized the criticality of U.S. troops' presence in Lithuania and ongoing efforts to locate the missing soldiers.
