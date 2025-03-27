Court Grants Temporary Reprieve for Musk's Cost-Cutting Initiative

A federal appeals court has temporarily interrupted an order that required Elon Musk's government cost-cutting initiative to provide records and answer official inquiries. This move comes amid an investigation into the initiative's transparency under the Trump administration.

The pause, issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, serves as a temporary lifeline for Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency. The court's decision is part of an ongoing legal battle initiated by 14 Democratic state attorneys general. They argue that Musk overstepped constitutional bounds by wielding powers meant for Senate-confirmed officials.

Previously, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan denied a temporary restraining order to halt Musk's spending cuts, though she authorized expedited discovery. The new ruling indicates that the Trump administration may prevail in its claim that the case should have been dismissed before such measures were allowed.

