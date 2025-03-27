Incident at Sea: Taiwanese Navy Vessel Collides with Chinese Boat
A collision between a Taiwanese navy landing ship and a Chinese fishing boat occurred outside restricted waters near Taichung port in the Taiwan Strait. No injuries were reported, and the incident did not affect navigation safety. An investigation will ascertain responsibility for the accident.
In a maritime incident early Thursday, a Taiwanese navy landing ship collided with a Chinese fishing vessel just outside restricted waters. The collision, involving Taiwan's Chung Ho and the Chinese trawler Minlianyu 61756, happened approximately 45 nautical miles off Taichung port.
No injuries were reported, and the damage did not compromise the safety of navigation, authorities confirmed. An investigation is underway to determine culpability, but further details remain scant.
Tensions in the Taiwan Strait have been on the rise, with frequent military activities by both sides. While exchanges of fire are rare, China's military drills have intensified, countered by Taiwan's rejection of Beijing's territorial claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
