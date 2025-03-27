Incarcerated Ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana Faces New Allegations in Jail

Former Member of Legislative Assembly, Shahnawaz Rana, currently serving time in jail, has been embroiled in fresh allegations of misconduct. According to a police report released on Thursday, Rana allegedly misbehaved with a jailor and was found in possession of a mobile phone.

Station House Officer Dinesh Chand Bhagel confirmed that the new case against Rana was initiated based on a complaint by district jailor Rajesh Kumar Singh. The charges include misbehavior and unauthorized possession of a mobile device within the detention facility.

Investigations are underway after Singh reported finding a phone in Rana's possession. When confronted, Rana reportedly resorted to disorderly conduct, including threats directed at the jailor. These developments come after his December 5, 2024, arrest for hindering GST officials during a raid on a steel factory.

