UK Aims to Avoid Trade War Escalation with US

Britain is steering clear of actions that might escalate a trade conflict with the United States, according to Rachel Reeves, the country's finance minister.

In an interview with Sky News, Reeves candidly asserted that the UK is not currently entertaining any measures that could intensify the existing trade tensions with the US.

Reeves pointed out the universal disadvantage of trade wars, dismissing the option of retaliatory tariffs against the US as counterproductive and currently off the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)