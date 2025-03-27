Left Menu

UK Aims to Avoid Trade War Escalation with US

Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, stated that the UK is not inclined to escalate the ongoing trade disputes with the United States. The minister underscored the detrimental nature of trade wars, emphasizing that such conflicts benefit no one. Reeves confirmed no immediate plans for retaliatory tariffs against the US.

  • United Kingdom

Britain is steering clear of actions that might escalate a trade conflict with the United States, according to Rachel Reeves, the country's finance minister.

In an interview with Sky News, Reeves candidly asserted that the UK is not currently entertaining any measures that could intensify the existing trade tensions with the US.

Reeves pointed out the universal disadvantage of trade wars, dismissing the option of retaliatory tariffs against the US as counterproductive and currently off the table.

