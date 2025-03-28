Alexis Kohler: From Macron's 'Second Brain' to Societe Generale's Executive Vice President

Societe Generale, the esteemed French banking institution, announced on Friday the appointment of Alexis Kohler, current chief of staff to President Emmanuel Macron, as its executive vice president, effective from June 2025.

Kohler, serving as Macron's chief of staff since 2017, will take on significant roles within the bank including leading mergers and acquisitions, overseeing equity capital markets, and managing acquisition finance activities. His responsibilities will also encompass assisting CEO Slawomir Krupa with transformation programs. Kohler will become a member of Societe Generale's executive committee.

Having attended the prestigious Ecole Nationale d'Administration, Kohler shares an educational background with Macron and has been intimately involved in his political journey, earning a reputation as one of Macron's closest advisors. Despite earlier scrutiny by France's financial prosecutor regarding conflict of interest concerns, Kohler was cleared of any wrongdoing in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)