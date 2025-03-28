Left Menu

Bihar Government Cracks Down: Sacking and Seizure Amid Money Laundering Probe

The Bihar government dismissed its Building Construction department chief engineer, Tarini Das, following the Enforcement Directorate's raid that uncovered Rs 11.64 crore linked to a money laundering case involving IAS officer Sanjeev Hans. Several officials are under investigation as part of the corruption probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government has taken decisive action by dismissing Building Construction department chief engineer, Tarini Das, following a significant find at his residence.

In a raid by the Enforcement Directorate, currency notes totaling Rs 11.64 crore were seized, said to be related to a money laundering investigation against IAS officer Sanjeev Hans. Das, who had been serving on an extension post-retirement, now faces departmental proceedings.

The ED's recent operation spread across seven locations in Patna, targeting officials in connection to the case against Hans, who is accused of amassing illicit wealth during his tenure in various key governmental positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

