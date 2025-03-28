Left Menu

Trump's Unprecedented Clash with Top Law Firms

President Trump announced an agreement with Skadden to avoid potential restrictions on its work with the federal government. This bargain follows lawsuits from two law firms against Trump's administration. Skadden and Paul Weiss will offer free legal, while other firms seek to counter Trump’s executive orders in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:14 IST
agreement

President Donald Trump revealed a settlement with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom to sidestep potential executive restrictions on federal legal work. This move follows legal challenges from WilmerHale and Jenner & Block over executive orders, marking an intensifying legal showdown.

Under this agreement, Skadden commits to $100 million in administration-endorsed free legal services and implements merit-based hiring. Last week, Paul Weiss secured a White House deal, similar to Skadden's, dedicating $40 million to mutually accepted causes.

WilmerHale and Jenner are actively opposing Trump's orders in court, aiming to overturn suspensions of security clearances and limitations on federal access. Their litigation underscores unprecedented, contentious relations between the Trump administration and major legal professions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

