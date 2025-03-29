Punjab Assembly Passes Crucial Amendments for Prison Transfers and Environmental Controls

The Punjab Assembly approved three significant pieces of legislation, focusing on both security and environmental regulation. Among them is the Transfer of Prisoners (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2025, designed to facilitate the transfer of high-risk undertrial prisoners between states.

Emphasizing Punjab's strategic position as a border state, Jails Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar highlighted the region's internal security challenges. The amendment aims to bolster legal frameworks for transferring prisoners, particularly those engaged in anti-national activities, to other states for heightened security and operational efficacy within prisons.

Furthermore, the assembly addressed environmental concerns with the Punjab Regulation of Crusher Units and Stockists and Retailers Bill, 2025. This legislation focuses on curbing illegal mining by enforcing registration and licensing, while also establishing an environmental management fund to mitigate pollution. In addition, amendments to the Indian Stamp Act aim to streamline business operations by easing stamp duty requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)