Missouri Abortion Dilemma: Surgical Resumption Amid Medication Ban

Surgical abortions have resumed at Planned Parenthood facilities in Missouri, months after voters secured abortion rights in the state constitution. However, medication abortions remain off-limits as the state health department blocks their availability.

Despite the constitutional amendment, Planned Parenthood faces challenges in providing medication abortions due to the department's regulations. The GOP Attorney General enforces compliance, while the health department rejected Planned Parenthood's complication plans.

Republican legislators continue efforts to impose further abortion restrictions. Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood persists in seeking approval for medication abortion complication plans, highlighting the need for accessible care amidst ongoing legal battles.

