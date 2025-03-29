Left Menu

Missouri Abortion Dilemma: Surgical Resumption Amid Medication Ban

Planned Parenthood has resumed surgical abortions in Missouri, following a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights. However, medication abortions remain banned, leading to legal and regulatory confusion. The state's GOP lawmakers are pushing for additional restrictions, while Planned Parenthood seeks approval for its complication plans.

Updated: 29-03-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 03:26 IST
Surgical abortions have resumed at Planned Parenthood facilities in Missouri, months after voters secured abortion rights in the state constitution. However, medication abortions remain off-limits as the state health department blocks their availability.

Despite the constitutional amendment, Planned Parenthood faces challenges in providing medication abortions due to the department's regulations. The GOP Attorney General enforces compliance, while the health department rejected Planned Parenthood's complication plans.

Republican legislators continue efforts to impose further abortion restrictions. Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood persists in seeking approval for medication abortion complication plans, highlighting the need for accessible care amidst ongoing legal battles.

