Legal Battle Intensifies: Law Firms vs. Trump's Executive Orders

In a significant development, a U.S. District Judge in Washington has temporarily halted key elements of an executive order issued by former President Donald Trump that targeted the law firm Jenner & Block. This comes as another firm, Skadden Arps, reached a settlement with the Trump administration to avoid a similar order.

Jenner & Block and WilmerHale filed lawsuits against Trump's administration, alleging the executive orders are an unconstitutional attack on their legal rights. These orders reportedly bar the firms from access to government buildings and federal contracts, aimed at retaliating against those involved in investigations probing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

Prominent legal entities and Democratic state attorneys are voicing their concerns, stating Trump's actions pose a threat to legal institutions by attempting to muzzle firms. Meanwhile, firms like WilmerHale argue the orders jeopardize their business relationships and future prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)