Fiance's Brother Allegedly Abducts Bride-to-Be in Bhadohi
A 22-year-old woman from Bhadohi, slated to marry in May, was allegedly abducted by her fiance's younger brother, police report. The incident, involving missing jewellery and cash, was brought to light through a complaint by the woman's mother. Police are actively searching for the woman and suspect.
In Bhadohi, a 22-year-old woman's disappearance has sparked concerns after she was allegedly kidnapped by her fiance's younger brother, Raja. Scheduled to marry in May, her absence was noticed on March 24, when jewellery and cash also went missing.
According to the police, the woman's mother, Geetha Devi, filed a complaint at the Koirauna police station on Friday. Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik confirmed the allegations presented by Devi in the complaint.
Efforts are currently underway to locate the woman and bring the accused to justice. The case adds a disturbing layer to the scheduled nuptials, drawing attention to familial tensions and security issues.
With inputs from agencies.
