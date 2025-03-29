Left Menu

Harnessing AI: The Legal Frontier in Industry 4.0

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasizes the need for a strong legal framework to tackle AI's ethical and regulatory challenges. At a memorial lecture for Justice Madan Mohan Punchhi, experts discussed AI's potential in streamlining judicial processes and the importance of fairness, transparency, and accountability.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday highlighted the need for an effective legal framework to address the ethical and governance challenges presented by artificial intelligence technologies.

Speaking at a memorial lecture for Justice Madan Mohan Punchhi, the minister stressed the importance of evolving with modern tools that complement human consciousness in the Industry 4.0 era.

Discussions underscored the potential of AI to revolutionize judicial processes, amid concerns about ethical dilemmas and the necessity for clearer regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

