Minister Intervenes in Train Assault Case

In a distressing incident, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited a 23-year-old woman who sustained injuries while escaping an alleged attempted rape on a train. Reddy has assured the victim of support and coordinated with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the situation.

Details from the case were gathered by Reddy, who is also the president of the BJP in Telangana, from the railway police. The woman was traveling in the ladies' coach of an MMTS train when the terrifying event occurred, forcing her to leap from the moving train.

The woman's wing of BJP has stepped in to provide better medical care, transferring her from a state hospital to a private facility. The incident highlights the urgent need for improved safety measures for women on public transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)