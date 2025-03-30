Violence Erupts in Abuja as Shiite Group Clashes with Security Forces
A deadly clash between the Nigerian security forces and the Islamic Movement of Nigeria in Abuja resulted in six deaths. Demonstrating in support of Palestinians, the group's march on International Quds Day turned violent. Human rights observers have called for independent investigations into the conduct of security forces.
- Country:
- Nigeria
In Nigeria's capital, Abuja, a clash between soldiers and members of the Shiite Islamist group, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, resulted in the deaths of six individuals. The violence, which erupted on Friday, involved one law enforcement officer and five members of the religious assembly, according to a police spokesperson.
The Islamic Movement of Nigeria was marching on International Quds Day in solidarity with Palestine when the altercation occurred. The sect, which represents a small percentage of Nigeria's Muslim population, often holds demonstrations that have previously turned deadly, particularly after the 2015 military crackdown on its leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.
In response to accusations of violence by Amnesty International, Nigerian police claimed the group was armed and hostile. Subsequent to the clash, nineteen arrests were made, and investigations are underway. Amnesty International has urged for a full independent inquiry, stressing that firearms should not be utilized for crowd control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
