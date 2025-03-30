Mysterious Shooting: Woman's Trip to Buy Medicines Ends in Tragedy

A shocking incident unfolded on Saturday night as a 42-year-old woman named Sonu was shot at an isolated location in Bareilly. Police reported that Sonu had initially gone to purchase medicines from a store near a 300-bed hospital when she encountered four men in a black car.

These men allegedly transported her to a desolate area near Sita Rasoi, where she was subsequently shot. Law enforcement is currently investigating whether it was an abduction or if Sonu willingly accompanied the men. Authorities are working tirelessly to trace the suspects using CCTV footage from the vicinity.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Manush Pareek, stated that officers discovered the wounded woman around 8 pm, rushing her to the district hospital. Her family, unable to provide further details on the incident, awaits her recovery for more information. Sonu previously resided with her children in Izzatnagar following marriage troubles with Anil Kaushik from Mathura. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)