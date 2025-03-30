Left Menu

Mysterious Shooting: Woman's Trip to Buy Medicines Ends in Tragedy

A 42-year-old woman named Sonu was critically injured in a shooting near Sita Rasoi. She was found after allegedly being taken by four men in a black car. Police are investigating the motive and scanning CCTV footage to identify the suspects. Sonu was previously married and moved due to marital disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 30-03-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 10:39 IST
Mysterious Shooting: Woman's Trip to Buy Medicines Ends in Tragedy
Woman
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded on Saturday night as a 42-year-old woman named Sonu was shot at an isolated location in Bareilly. Police reported that Sonu had initially gone to purchase medicines from a store near a 300-bed hospital when she encountered four men in a black car.

These men allegedly transported her to a desolate area near Sita Rasoi, where she was subsequently shot. Law enforcement is currently investigating whether it was an abduction or if Sonu willingly accompanied the men. Authorities are working tirelessly to trace the suspects using CCTV footage from the vicinity.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Manush Pareek, stated that officers discovered the wounded woman around 8 pm, rushing her to the district hospital. Her family, unable to provide further details on the incident, awaits her recovery for more information. Sonu previously resided with her children in Izzatnagar following marriage troubles with Anil Kaushik from Mathura. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025