Left Menu

India Launches 'Operation Brahma' to Aid Myanmar Earthquake Victims

India dispatched relief materials, rescue teams, and medical equipment to Myanmar following a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake. The operation, named 'Operation Brahma', involves military aircraft and naval ships delivering aid. Prime Minister Modi expressed solidarity with Myanmar, affirming India's commitment to assist its neighbor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 13:45 IST
India Launches 'Operation Brahma' to Aid Myanmar Earthquake Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has launched a major relief effort, named 'Operation Brahma', to assist Myanmar in the aftermath of a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake.

In a rapid response, New Delhi has sent five military aircraft carrying essential supplies, medical equipment, and rescue teams to the affected areas. The mission highlights India's dedication to supporting its neighbor during this crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, expressing deep condolences and solidarity with the victims. India's swift action underscores its commitment to humanitarian assistance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025