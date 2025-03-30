India Launches 'Operation Brahma' to Aid Myanmar Earthquake Victims

India has launched a major relief effort, named 'Operation Brahma', to assist Myanmar in the aftermath of a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake.

In a rapid response, New Delhi has sent five military aircraft carrying essential supplies, medical equipment, and rescue teams to the affected areas. The mission highlights India's dedication to supporting its neighbor during this crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, expressing deep condolences and solidarity with the victims. India's swift action underscores its commitment to humanitarian assistance in the region.

