Explosive Tensions: A Blast in Beed Mosque Raises Alarm

An incident in Maharashtra's Beed district saw a mosque damaged by a blast caused by gelatin sticks early Sunday morning. Police report that no injuries were sustained, though the internal portion of the mosque was affected.

Vijay Rama Gavhane, 22, and Sriram Ashok Sagde, 24, linked to the incident, are now in custody. The explosive situation arose following a scuffle during a 'Sandal' procession.

Extra security was deployed to prevent further unrest, and locals began repairs on the mosque. Authorities assure a thorough investigation will occur as calls for calm and cooperation resonate through the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)