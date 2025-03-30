Left Menu

Explosive Tensions: A Blast in Beed Mosque Raises Alarm

An explosion occurred at a mosque in Maharashtra's Beed district due to gelatin sticks allegedly placed by a man. Two individuals have been arrested. The incident, linked to a community scuffle, led to increased security to maintain peace and harmony within the village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 13:59 IST
Explosive Tensions: A Blast in Beed Mosque Raises Alarm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An incident in Maharashtra's Beed district saw a mosque damaged by a blast caused by gelatin sticks early Sunday morning. Police report that no injuries were sustained, though the internal portion of the mosque was affected.

Vijay Rama Gavhane, 22, and Sriram Ashok Sagde, 24, linked to the incident, are now in custody. The explosive situation arose following a scuffle during a 'Sandal' procession.

Extra security was deployed to prevent further unrest, and locals began repairs on the mosque. Authorities assure a thorough investigation will occur as calls for calm and cooperation resonate through the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025