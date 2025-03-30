Left Menu

Kerala Bishops Rally for Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Political Tensions

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) urged state MPs to back the Waqf Amendment Bill, sparking political debate. The KCBC argues the bill rectifies unjust provisions undermining property rights in Munambam. The BJP endorses the KCBC stance, while the Congress and CPI(M) face pressure to declare their positions.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) has called on Members of Parliament from the state to support the Waqf Amendment Bill, initiating a political dialogue. The bill aims to amend aspects of the current Waqf Act deemed 'unconstitutional and unjust' by the KCBC, particularly concerning land rights in Munambam.

KCBC President Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos highlighted the need to revise provisions that deny Munambam residents their rightful land revenue. Bishops' Council officials urged lawmakers to back changes protecting the rights of legally recognized landowners following disputes linked to the Waqf Act.

The BJP's public endorsement of KCBC's call contrasts with the cautious approach of the Congress and CPI(M), who are under increasing pressure to articulate their positions. Meanwhile, Muslim League leader Haris Beeran emphasized that the Waqf Bill is a separate matter from the Munambam land issue, indicating potential challenges in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

