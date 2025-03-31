Left Menu

Loan Dispute Leads to Violent Abduction in Maharashtra

A mobile phone repair shop owner in Thane, Maharashtra, was allegedly abducted and beaten by five individuals over a loan dispute. Unable to make regular repayments, the victim was forcibly taken and assaulted. A police investigation is underway, and the case involves multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 31-03-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 10:23 IST
In Thane district of Maharashtra, an alarming incident unfolded as a mobile phone repair shop owner was allegedly abducted and assaulted in connection to a financial dispute. The victim, a 38-year-old man, found himself targeted over a loan he struggled to repay on time.

According to police reports from Monday, the abduction took place on March 28 when a group of five individuals allegedly kidnapped the victim from his residence in Ambivali, Kalyan town. They reportedly transported him to the lender's office in Bhoiwada, where he was brutally beaten with hockey sticks and belts.

The victim suffered four hours of captivity before being released. As a result of his complaint, an FIR was filed against the accused on March 29, citing various offences, including wrongful confinement and grievous assault. The investigation, now in the hands of Khadakpada police, continues to unravel the details behind this violent altercation.

