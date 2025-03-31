Tragedy Strikes in Delhi: Young Girl Found Dead
A seven-year-old girl was found dead with her throat slit in her Delhi home. Police discovered the scene when a patrolling officer noticed a crowd outside. CCTV footage revealed the girl's father and an acquaintance leaving the area around the time, prompting a manhunt.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 10:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, where a seven-year-old girl was found dead with her throat slit, according to police reports on Monday.
The gruesome discovery was made Saturday evening by a patrolling officer who, noticing a commotion, encountered the child lying in a pool of blood inside her home. Immediate alerts were raised, leading to a full-scale investigation.
CCTV footage captured the girl's father, Prem Singh, and his acquaintance Ranjit departing the scene around the time of the crime. Efforts are underway to apprehend the duo, as forensics and crime teams continue their examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- crime
- young girl
- investigation
- CCTV
- police
- forensics
- father
- incident
- Delhi news
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tribal Tensions Erupt in Madhya Pradesh: Fatal Clashes Between Police and Villagers
Rising Violence Against Police: A Grave Concern in Bihar
Tragic Clash: Police Officer Killed in Madhya Pradesh Mob Attack
Punjab Police Cracks Down on Hawala Operators in Drug Trafficking Case
Railway Police Nab Drug Smugglers, Seize Over 40 Kg of Ganja