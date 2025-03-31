Tragedy Strikes in Delhi: Young Girl Found Dead

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, where a seven-year-old girl was found dead with her throat slit, according to police reports on Monday.

The gruesome discovery was made Saturday evening by a patrolling officer who, noticing a commotion, encountered the child lying in a pool of blood inside her home. Immediate alerts were raised, leading to a full-scale investigation.

CCTV footage captured the girl's father, Prem Singh, and his acquaintance Ranjit departing the scene around the time of the crime. Efforts are underway to apprehend the duo, as forensics and crime teams continue their examination.

