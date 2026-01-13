Inter-State Theft Ring Bust: Major Arrests in Jharkhand
Police in Jharkhand have apprehended five members of an inter-state theft gang, recovering stolen jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh. The arrested individuals include a 45-year-old woman and her son. The gang is linked to multiple theft cases and has sold stolen goods to a Ranchi-based goldsmith.
Jharkhand police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting five members of an inter-state theft gang. Among the apprehended are a woman and her son, both allegedly involved in over a dozen theft cases across Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.
The gang, known for selling stolen jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh, was operating in collaboration with a goldsmith in Ranchi. Police are coordinating with local authorities to further the investigation.
Meanwhile, in a related move, Bokaro district police have detained five individuals linked to numerous battery thefts. A total of 46 stolen batteries were recovered following their arrest.
