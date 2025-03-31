Netanyahu's Intelligence Clash: A Tipping Point in Israeli Politics

In a significant political development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has named Eli Sharvit the new chief of the country's domestic intelligence agency, amid a contentious conflict with the current head, Ronen Bar. The standoff arises as Bar oversees a corruption probe involving Netanyahu's aides.

Despite a Supreme Court hold on Bar's dismissal, Netanyahu's decision to appoint Sharvit follows a period of protest in key cities, with critics suggesting the move attempts to derail the investigation into connections between Netanyahu's aides and Qatar.

This appointment adds to the complexities faced by Netanyahu, currently on trial for separate corruption charges, as his actions stir public outcry and raise concerns over potential political maneuvering within the intelligence community.

