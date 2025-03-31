Left Menu

Netanyahu's Intelligence Clash: A Tipping Point in Israeli Politics

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Eli Sharvit as the new head of Israel's intelligence agency amid a standoff with current head Ronen Bar. This move, linked to a corruption investigation involving Netanyahu aides, has sparked mass protests in Israel, highlighting tensions within the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:20 IST
Netanyahu's Intelligence Clash: A Tipping Point in Israeli Politics
Benjamin Netanyahu

In a significant political development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has named Eli Sharvit the new chief of the country's domestic intelligence agency, amid a contentious conflict with the current head, Ronen Bar. The standoff arises as Bar oversees a corruption probe involving Netanyahu's aides.

Despite a Supreme Court hold on Bar's dismissal, Netanyahu's decision to appoint Sharvit follows a period of protest in key cities, with critics suggesting the move attempts to derail the investigation into connections between Netanyahu's aides and Qatar.

This appointment adds to the complexities faced by Netanyahu, currently on trial for separate corruption charges, as his actions stir public outcry and raise concerns over potential political maneuvering within the intelligence community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025