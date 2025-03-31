Tragedy Strikes in Asturias Mine: Fatal Accident Leaves Two Dead, Four Missing
A mine accident in Asturias, Spain, resulted in the deaths of two miners, with four others missing. The incident involved a machine malfunction, injuring three additional workers. Emergency services deployed helicopters and ambulances to the site, with reports of an explosion trapping several individuals.
A devastating accident occurred in a mine located in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, leading to the deaths of two miners, authorities confirmed on Monday. The regional emergency service reported that four miners remain missing amid ongoing rescue operations.
The tragic incident was reported to have been caused by a machine malfunction at the mine in Degana at 9:32 a.m. local time. The malfunction also resulted in injuries to three more individuals, prompting an immediate emergency response.
Reports from El Mundo newspaper suggested that an explosion within the mine had trapped several workers, escalating concerns about their safety. Emergency services have already dispatched three helicopters and two ambulances to aid in the rescue efforts.
