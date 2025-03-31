Coast Guard Seizes Rs 80 Lakh Worth of Illegal Sea Cucumbers

The Indian Coast Guard has successfully intercepted an illegal consignment of sea cucumbers valued at Rs 80 lakh, just off the coast of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. The operation highlights the force's relentless efforts to combat smuggling and protect marine biodiversity.

Based on credible intelligence about potential smuggling activity near South Uchipuli seashore, the ICG swiftly responded. The intelligence team from ICGS Mandapam mobilized the Air Cushion Vehicle H-197, which conducted extensive surveillance in the area.

This rapid response led to the discovery and retrieval of five drums containing sea cucumbers, weighing around 200 kg. The Coast Guard reiterated its commitment to preventing illegal exploitation and maintaining the integrity of marine ecology.

(With inputs from agencies.)