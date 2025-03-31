Sweden's Historic Aid Package for Ukraine: $1.59 Billion to Bolster Defense

In a significant move, Sweden has unveiled its largest military aid package to Ukraine, valued at 16 billion crowns ($1.59 billion). The Nordic nation aims to bolster Kyiv's position in anticipated peace talks, with Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson announcing the package at a recent press conference.

The substantial aid includes nine billion crowns for new defense equipment procurement, managed by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration. Additionally, five billion crowns will be allocated as financial contributions to Ukraine's defense industry, underscoring Sweden's commitment to its ally.

Defense Minister Jonson highlighted the critical stage of the ongoing war, urging European nations to amplify their support for Ukraine. Despite potential financial challenges, Jonson stressed Europe's robust economy and the necessity to scale up defense production to meet wartime demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)