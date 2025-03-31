Left Menu

Sweden's Historic Aid Package for Ukraine: $1.59 Billion to Bolster Defense

Sweden has committed a record 16 billion crowns ($1.59 billion) in military aid to Ukraine to fortify its position in peace negotiations. The aid includes new equipment and financial donations for Ukraine's defense industry. Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson emphasized the urgency of increased European support amid the ongoing war.

Updated: 31-03-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:03 IST
In a significant move, Sweden has unveiled its largest military aid package to Ukraine, valued at 16 billion crowns ($1.59 billion). The Nordic nation aims to bolster Kyiv's position in anticipated peace talks, with Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson announcing the package at a recent press conference.

The substantial aid includes nine billion crowns for new defense equipment procurement, managed by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration. Additionally, five billion crowns will be allocated as financial contributions to Ukraine's defense industry, underscoring Sweden's commitment to its ally.

Defense Minister Jonson highlighted the critical stage of the ongoing war, urging European nations to amplify their support for Ukraine. Despite potential financial challenges, Jonson stressed Europe's robust economy and the necessity to scale up defense production to meet wartime demands.

