Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations in Uttar Pradesh: A Peaceful Assembly

The Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Uttar Pradesh were conducted peacefully with over 31,500 locations accommodating worshippers. Enhanced security measures ensured safety, while religious leaders discouraged post-prayer reckless driving. Drones provided real-time aerial surveillance, ensuring the smooth conduct of events without affecting road traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Uttar Pradesh proceeded without disruptions, as more than 31,500 mosques and designated areas hosted peaceful prayer gatherings.

Prashant Kumar, the state's Director General of Police, confirmed that the cooperative efforts of administrative officials, police, and religious leaders were instrumental in maintaining order.

Enhanced security, including paramilitary units and surveillance drones, ensured the events concluded without incidents, aligning with the government's law and order priorities while alleviating traffic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

