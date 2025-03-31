Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations in Uttar Pradesh: A Peaceful Assembly

The Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Uttar Pradesh proceeded without disruptions, as more than 31,500 mosques and designated areas hosted peaceful prayer gatherings.

Prashant Kumar, the state's Director General of Police, confirmed that the cooperative efforts of administrative officials, police, and religious leaders were instrumental in maintaining order.

Enhanced security, including paramilitary units and surveillance drones, ensured the events concluded without incidents, aligning with the government's law and order priorities while alleviating traffic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)