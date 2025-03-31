Left Menu

Eid Tragedy in Delhi: Toddler's Life Cut Short

In a tragic incident during Eid celebrations, a two-year-old girl was killed by a car driven by her neighbor's teenage son in Delhi's Paharganj. The car was owned by Pankaj Agarwal. Both he and his son have been apprehended. The incident, captured on CCTV, is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A two-year-old girl lost her life after being crushed by a car driven by her neighbor's teenage son in central Delhi's Paharganj area, turning Eid celebrations into a day of mourning for her family. The incident, confirmed by officials on Monday, involved a vehicle owned by the neighbor, Pankaj Agarwal, whose son was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. Both have been taken into custody by the police.

The tragic event unfolded around 6:15 pm on Sunday at Ram Nagar and was recorded on CCTV footage. The video shows the car approaching in a slow manner and coming to a stop. Moments later, the vehicle moves forward, tragically crushing the child under its left front wheel. Locals immediately rushed to help, transporting the girl to the hospital, where the medical staff pronounced her dead, according to police reports.

Authorities have registered a case at the Nabi Karim police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 281, relating to rash and negligent driving, and 106(1) for causing death by negligence. A thorough investigation into the incident is reportedly underway, as confirmed by police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

